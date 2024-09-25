Swipe (SXP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $162.77 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $162.77 million and approximately $19.83 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swipe has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Swipe

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 618,243,269 coins and its circulating supply is 618,241,292 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

