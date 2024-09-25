Bitcoin Diamond Market Capitalization Achieves $12.32 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $12.32 million and approximately $6,357.99 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00077805 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00019814 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007054 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,394.92 or 0.39990763 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

