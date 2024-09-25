Cosmos (ATOM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $138.07 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $4.85 or 0.00007637 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.90 billion and approximately $138.07 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00043442 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000607 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.