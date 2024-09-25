Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to +2.5% yr/yr to ~$1.56-1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.06-3.26 EPS.

NYSE BBWI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,058,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,872. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.53. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

