Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.06-3.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of down 2-4% yr/yr to ~$7.13-7.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.25 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.41-0.47 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on BBWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.
Read Our Latest Report on BBWI
Bath & Body Works Price Performance
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.
Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
