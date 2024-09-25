Substratum (SUB) Trading Up 50.1% Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 50.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $15.56 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009026 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001138 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00013779 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,447.53 or 0.99959376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008205 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023943 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

