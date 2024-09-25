Siacoin (SC) Reaches Market Cap of $287.37 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $287.37 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,473.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.46 or 0.00545834 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00106066 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.44 or 0.00262214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00030797 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00036344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00079415 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

