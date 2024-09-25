Caxton Associates LP Acquires 428 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.35.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $924.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $894.11 and a 200 day moving average of $840.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $879.04 billion, a PE ratio of 136.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $516.57 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $394,455,351. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

