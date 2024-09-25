Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $196.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.34 and a 200-day moving average of $209.98. The company has a market capitalization of $162.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $224.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.05.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

