Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,784 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 2.0% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,755.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,548 shares of company stock worth $33,604,124 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $638.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $635.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $630.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.37.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

