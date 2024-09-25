Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.9% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,832,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,662,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $10,826,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $461.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.82.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

