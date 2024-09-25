Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Boosted by Unisphere Establishment

Unisphere Establishment boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 6.6% of Unisphere Establishment’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Unisphere Establishment owned 0.36% of Intuit worth $657,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,937,502,000 after purchasing an additional 283,291 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Intuit by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,954,000 after acquiring an additional 270,432 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,407,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,262,000 after acquiring an additional 56,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after acquiring an additional 727,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $638.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $635.93 and a 200 day moving average of $630.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $178.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total value of $19,372,935.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at $33,427,129.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total transaction of $19,372,935.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at $33,427,129.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total value of $1,941,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,548 shares of company stock worth $33,604,124 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price target (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.37.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

