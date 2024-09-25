H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.100-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. H.B. Fuller also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.20 EPS.

H.B. Fuller Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.63. 432,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.57. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $64.64 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $917.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at H.B. Fuller

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $1,958,711.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,873.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

