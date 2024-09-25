BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.24

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.24 and last traded at $107.24, with a volume of 379631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.84.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Barclays cut BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after acquiring an additional 155,387 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,144,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,096,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 31,845 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

