SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $156.54

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $156.54 and last traded at $156.46, with a volume of 19009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.09.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Stevard LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $516,000.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.