Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $7.00. 212,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 307,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLP. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.83 million, a P/E ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,945.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cantaloupe by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,365 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

