SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 180,654 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 100,751 shares.The stock last traded at $47.81 and had previously closed at $47.75.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

