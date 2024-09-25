Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Hits New 1-Year High at $887.80

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 887.80 ($11.89) and last traded at GBX 885.20 ($11.85), with a volume of 1309822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 874.80 ($11.71).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 608 ($8.14) to GBX 624 ($8.36) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 830 ($11.11) to GBX 935 ($12.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of £7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,157.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 832.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 781.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

In other news, insider Jamie Warner sold 54,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 824 ($11.03), for a total transaction of £448,972.88 ($601,195.61). 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

