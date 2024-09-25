Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Hits New 12-Month High at $107.00

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 105.94 ($1.42), with a volume of 477563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.15 ($1.39).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 88.71. The firm has a market cap of £148.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,783.33 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Epwin Group’s payout ratio is currently 8,333.33%.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. It also offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic building components.

