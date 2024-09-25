Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.03 and last traded at $21.21. 503,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,135,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRDN shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a current ratio of 15.82. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.15). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79,185.77% and a negative return on equity of 83.18%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Viridian Therapeutics

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,445,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,608,993.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 344.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

