abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Hits New 1-Year High at $826.00

abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 826 ($11.06) and last traded at GBX 816 ($10.93), with a volume of 34583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 808 ($10.82).

abrdn New India Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 798.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 757.90. The stock has a market cap of £416.60 million, a P/E ratio of 481.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rebecca Donaldson acquired 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 774 ($10.36) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000.08 ($13,390.57). 6.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

abrdn New India Investment Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

