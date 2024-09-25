Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Shares of Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) fell 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 18,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 184,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DB. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Decibel Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Ventum Financial cut their target price on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners cut their price objective on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance

About Decibel Cannabis

The stock has a market cap of C$24.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09.

(Get Free Report)

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.