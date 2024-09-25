Synectics (LON:SNX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $268.00

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 268 ($3.59) and last traded at GBX 267.94 ($3.59), with a volume of 84211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($3.28).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a report on Monday, September 9th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Synectics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,222.22%.
Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.
