Synectics (LON:SNX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $268.00

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 268 ($3.59) and last traded at GBX 267.94 ($3.59), with a volume of 84211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($3.28).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a report on Monday, September 9th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 193.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 186.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,492.78 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Synectics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,222.22%.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.

