Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.18

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$32.18 and last traded at C$32.88, with a volume of 24498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.44.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of C$178.27 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 2.0006101 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dream Unlimited Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.