Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.18

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$32.18 and last traded at C$32.88, with a volume of 24498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.
Read Our Latest Report on Dream Unlimited
Dream Unlimited Price Performance
Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of C$178.27 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 2.0006101 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dream Unlimited Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is -545.45%.
Dream Unlimited Company Profile
Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Unlimited
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.