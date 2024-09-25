Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.96

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.96 and last traded at C$5.84, with a volume of 23291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLN. Ventum Financial increased their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Blackline Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Blackline Safety from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.00.

The company has a market cap of C$465.52 million, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54.

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

