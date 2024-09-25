Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.97

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 91.97 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.22), with a volume of 394331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.10 ($1.18).

Serabi Gold Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of £65.58 million, a PE ratio of 784.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.20.

About Serabi Gold

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold and other metals mining projects in Brazil. The company explores for and produces gold and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 56,631 hectares; and the Coringa Gold Project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

