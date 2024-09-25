LBG Media (LON:LBG) Sets New 52-Week High at $143.80

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 143.80 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.87), with a volume of 101943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139 ($1.86).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on LBG Media from GBX 140 ($1.87) to GBX 170 ($2.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get LBG Media alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LBG

LBG Media Stock Performance

Insider Activity at LBG Media

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of £288.53 million, a PE ratio of 3,487.50 and a beta of 0.83.

In other LBG Media news, insider Carol Mary Kane purchased 15,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £20,253 ($27,119.71). 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LBG Media

(Get Free Report)

LBG Media plc operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; UNILAD Sound; ODDSbible; and Tyla.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LBG Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LBG Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.