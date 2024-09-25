Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.35

Shares of Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 198778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$219.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$73.72 million during the quarter. Thor Explorations had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 26.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Explorations Ltd. will post 0.1982249 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

