Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.93

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.93 and last traded at C$6.87, with a volume of 3176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.89.

DXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$428.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$253.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$238.37 million. Dexterra Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.6916917 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

