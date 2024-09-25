Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.99

Shares of Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.97, with a volume of 244371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on E. Acumen Capital set a C$2.00 price target on Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Fundamental Research set a C$1.90 price objective on shares of Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$122.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.75, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

