Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.99

Shares of Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.97, with a volume of 244371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on E. Acumen Capital set a C$2.00 price target on Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Fundamental Research set a C$1.90 price objective on shares of Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Group
Enterprise Group Price Performance
About Enterprise Group
Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Enterprise Group
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.