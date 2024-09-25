Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $110.03

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.03 and last traded at $109.72, with a volume of 17572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays raised Givaudan to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GVDNY
Givaudan Stock Up 1.5 %
Givaudan Company Profile
Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Givaudan
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.