Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $110.03

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.03 and last traded at $109.72, with a volume of 17572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.05.

Separately, Barclays raised Givaudan to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

