Life & Banc Split (TSE:LBS) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.46

Shares of Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.46 and last traded at C$8.43, with a volume of 68215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.43.

Life & Banc Split Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$386.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.51, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.77.

Life & Banc Split Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Life & Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio is presently 230.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life & Banc Split

Life & Banc Split Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Laura Wing-Sze Lau sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total transaction of C$52,038.00.

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

