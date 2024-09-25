Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.34

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Up 5.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$22.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.94.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.17 million for the quarter. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits had a negative net margin of 38.13% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.0080623 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, distributes, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces VQA wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, D’Ont Poke the Bear, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

