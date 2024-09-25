Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $279.57

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $279.57 and last traded at $279.39, with a volume of 74449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $275.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MANH. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.57.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 92.85 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.65.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,606,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Stories

