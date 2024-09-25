Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.00

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 54.10 ($0.72), with a volume of 6510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.72).

Time Out Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 54.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £183.78 million, a PE ratio of -900.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.81.

About Time Out Group

(Get Free Report)

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment business. It operates through Time Out Market and Time Out Media segments. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail, events, and sponsorship business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising, local marketing solutions, and live events tickets; as well as involved in franchise activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Time Out Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Out Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.