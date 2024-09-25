Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.09

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.09 and last traded at $59.08, with a volume of 743442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.07.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average of $58.14.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.