Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.09

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.09 and last traded at $59.08, with a volume of 743442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.07.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average of $58.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,843,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,834,000 after acquiring an additional 29,639 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,339,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,977,000 after purchasing an additional 35,995 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,287,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,074,000 after purchasing an additional 273,778 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,570,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,044,000 after buying an additional 227,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,137,000 after buying an additional 1,683,535 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

