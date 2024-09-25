Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.42

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 541312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Andean Precious Metals from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Andean Precious Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on APM

Andean Precious Metals Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$203.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.06.

Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. Andean Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of C$95.47 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Andean Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.3801917 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andean Precious Metals

In other Andean Precious Metals news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 204,600 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.14 per share, with a total value of C$233,141.70. 68.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Andean Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of diseases with a focus on infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline enables the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andean Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andean Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.