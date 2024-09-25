GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,400 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the August 31st total of 431,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.48% of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.87. 1,715,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,109. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.50. GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62.

About GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.