Short Interest in BlackRock Long-Term U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BELT) Drops By 91.3%

BlackRock Long-Term U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BELT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the August 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Long-Term U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BELT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.06. The stock had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627. BlackRock Long-Term U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $30.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02.

