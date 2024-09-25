Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Air T Trading Down 0.6 %

Air T stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541. Air T has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

