Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Air T Trading Down 0.6 %
Air T stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541. Air T has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34.
Air T Company Profile
