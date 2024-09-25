GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the August 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:BABX traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,219. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $22.78.

About GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long BABA Daily ETF (BABX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. BABX was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

