GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the August 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Stock Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ:BABX traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,219. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $22.78.
About GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF
