Short Interest in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Declines By 73.9%

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the August 31st total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Addex Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

Addex Therapeutics stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. 65,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. Addex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $27.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.

