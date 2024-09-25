CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.88

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 245487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

CK Hutchison Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

CK Hutchison Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.