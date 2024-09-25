ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the August 31st total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
ARB IOT Group Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARBB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. 22,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,738. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. ARB IOT Group has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $4.55.
ARB IOT Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ARB IOT Group
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for ARB IOT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB IOT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.