ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the August 31st total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ARB IOT Group Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARBB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. 22,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,738. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. ARB IOT Group has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $4.55.

ARB IOT Group Company Profile

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

