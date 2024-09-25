Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.54.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TT opened at $383.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $389.53. The company has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $345.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.72.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

