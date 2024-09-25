RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock Price Up 1%

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $119.39 and last traded at $119.36. 578,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,999,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research lifted their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

RTX Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.90. The company has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RTX

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,246 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of RTX by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,523,000 after buying an additional 3,161,165 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,847,000 after buying an additional 213,331 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,147,000 after acquiring an additional 677,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,577,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,122,000 after acquiring an additional 362,340 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

