BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HTLF Bank raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $578.63 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $581.75. The company has a market capitalization of $137.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $550.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

