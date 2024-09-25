Monero 24-Hour Volume Tops $45.70 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.06 billion and $45.70 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $166.11 or 0.00261587 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,501.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $347.09 or 0.00546575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009062 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00105958 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00030753 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00036079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00079596 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

