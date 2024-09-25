Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Point72 Italy S.r.l.

Point72 Italy S.r.l. trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,010 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 6.7% of Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.83 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.