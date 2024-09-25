Cardano Trading 13.4% Higher This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000603 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $13.38 billion and $288.07 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.36 or 0.04068159 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00043442 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008250 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00014393 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010803 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007637 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002631 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,082,347 coins and its circulating supply is 34,939,946,173 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.